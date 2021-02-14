UP CM orders withdrawal of 2.5 lakh lockdown violation cases

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of nearly 2.5 lakh cases lodged for violating lockdown rules.

A spokesperson said common people and businessmen, who have been running around to police stations and courts over the cases, will now be given relief.

“The government will drop cases lodged under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” said the spokesperson.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said cases lodged for violation of section 188 will be withdrawn automatically. “People booked under cases during lockdown will not have to submit any application. The process in this regard has started,” said Pathak.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that it will withdraw cases lodged against traders in the state during the lockdown.