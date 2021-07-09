UP Govt to release new population policy on July 11

The Uttar Pradesh government will release its new Population Policy 2021-30 on July 11, which is observed as the World Population Day. The policy is likely to focus on providing incentives to people who will help in population control, said sources.

According to sources in the government, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department has prepared the draft of the policy, which is based on the findings of the National Family Health Survey-4.

While reviewing the preparations for formulating the new policy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said in a statement, “Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population explosion. There is also a lack of awareness about the population in certain communities. Therefore, there is a need for community-centric awareness efforts.”

Meanwhile, sources said under the new policy, efforts would be made to increase accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the National Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion.

Also, there would be attempts to stabilise the population by providing accessible solutions for impotency or infertility and reducing mortality rates of newborn and mothers. The policy is also likely to make arrangements to take care of the elderly, along with providing better management, health and nutrition to adolescents between the age group of 11 and 19 years, said a government spokesperson.

The CM said since the period of Population Policy 2000-16 of the state has ended, so a new policy is the need of the hour. He has also directed to form “Health Clubs” in schools along with “digital tracking” of newborns, adolescents, and the elderly.

The chief minister told officials that while preparing the new population policy, efforts should be made to maintain “the demographic balance in all the communities” along with easy availability of advanced health facilities to bring down the maternal and child mortality rate to the minimum level through proper nutrition.

Sources said the new policy is being formulated in such a manner that targets are set in two phases – for 2026 and 2030.