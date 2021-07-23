UP CM launches welfare scheme for kids who lost parents to Covid

Declaring that no child will languish without parental care in Uttar Pradesh as his government will act as the guardian to every such child in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Governor Anandi Ben Patel, launched the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojna’ on Thursday.

The state government came up with the scheme for children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the launch of the initiative on Thursday, an amount of Rs 12,000 for the first quarter was digitally transferred to the bank accounts of 4,050 such children. Also, under the scheme, tablets and laptops were provided to the eligible children.

The CM said his government is duty-bound to ensure upbringing, maintenance, education and security to every child deprived of the love and care of parents. “Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana has been launched for children whose parents succumbed to Covid. The government is working on another scheme for children who lost their parents or legal guardians to non-Covid ailments,” he said.