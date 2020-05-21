UP CM launches new fund for startups, hands over first tranche of Rs 15 crore to SIDBI

Yogi Adityanath said these workers have to be provided employment as per their skills. Yogi Adityanath said these workers have to be provided employment as per their skills.

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath launched “Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund” and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

He said providing employment to migrant workers and labourers would not only solve their problems but the entire country will get the benefit of their talent through Uttar Pradesh. He said that under the new start-up policy, the government would motivate more youth to begin start-ups.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SIDBI on Wednesday would speed up the formation of start-ups. He also said that new start-up policy for agriculture, health, education and other important sectors should be made in the state so that youth of the state can connect with it adding that the move will further strengthen the possibilities of job creation with large number of migrant workers and labourers coming to the state.

He said these workers have to be provided employment as per their skills.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the MoU with SIDBI will speed up the establishment of startups and give a boost to the startup culture.

There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here have new ideas and concepts, but they were not utilised till now, he said. The present government is paying attention to this, Sharma added.

Under the new package announced by the Government of India for MSMEs, the MSME Department of the state has organised a huge online loan fair and the process of giving loans to entrepreneurs has been completed, the chief minister said.

Later in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that Uttar Pradesh has set a record after the arrival of 1,044 trains and further informed that 400 buses are coming from Haryana and Rajasthan every day.

He said that more than 2 lakh people are arriving in the state every day by different means including trains. All the migrants are welcome here.

He claimed that till now, 1,044 trains have been run for UP which is a record in the country and added that CM has directed to prepare an action plan so that employment can be provided to migrant workers and labourers in future on the basis of website and mobile number.

