UP CM: Fast-track court for Unnao case, Rs 25 lakh aid for victim’s kin

Congress workers protest against the Unnao rape case in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Congress workers protest against the Unnao rape case in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the death of the Unnao rape victim was “very unfortunate” and said that the accused would be tried in a fast-track court. The state government also announced aid of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, state minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj faced protests during their visit to the victim’s house.

A statement issued by the government quoting Adityanath said, “The death of the girl is very sad. Condolences to the family. All accused have been arrested. The case will be heard in a fast-track court and severe punishment will be ensured to the accused.”

Following directives from Adityanath, Technical Education Minister and Minister in Charge for Unnao Kamal Rani Varun and Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya visited Unnao and met the family members of the victim.

“In this time of grief, our government is with the [victim’s] family. The culprits will be given severe punishment and they have already been arrested. The honourable CM has decided to transfer this case to fast-track court for a speedy trial. The government will do whatever it can to ensure that accused are punished. There will be no negligence in the case,” said Swami Prasad Maurya after the meeting.

Party MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj also visited the victim’s family members. However, Maurya and Maharaj faced sloganeering from local residents and members of Opposition parties.

Later in the evening, a bigger protest was witnessed when the district administration along with Maurya handed over the compensation cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Several youths, reportedly members of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, scuffled with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

Demands of a higher compensation amount, a house for the family and a government job to one of the family members were raised along with slogans the ruling BJP. Some of the protesters were detained.

Later, DM Devendra Kumar Pandey said that those trying to disturb the law and order situation would face action.

Asked about the demands, he said a compensation of Rs 25 lakh had been provided, and the family’s application listed for PM Awas Yojna. He also said that the family case would be taken further on priority basis.

While speaking with Maurya and Maharaj, the family raised a concern over how locals were “unwelcoming” towards politicians coming to visit them.

