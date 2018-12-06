UP CM, DGP say Bulandshahr incident ‘part of larger conspiracy’

A statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government late Tuesday night quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying that the incident was “part of a larger conspiracy”. It said that the chief minister had also reviewed the Bulandshahr mob violence case.

Speaking to the media, state Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh echoed the CM’s view, and said the police have begun a “reverse investigation” in order to “expose the conspiracy”.

On Monday, a police station house officer and a 19-year-old man were killed in mob violence at a Bulandshahr village. The men involved had allegedly turned up in tractors with what they alleged were cow carcasses, and had demanded action in the matter.

Late Tuesday night, Adityanath had summoned the state chief secretary, principal secretary (home), DGP and ADG (intelligence) among others for a law and order review.

He instructed the officers to take strict action against those directly or indirectly involved in cow slaughter, adding that he would hold the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police responsible if there was any illegal cow slaughter in their region.

The official statement, released after the meeting, quoted him as saying, “Ghatna ek bade shadyantra ka hissa hai (incident is part of a larger conspiracy)”.

It said: “Unhone (CM) nirdesh diye hain…abhiyan chala kar mahaul kharab karne wale tatvon ko benakab kar is prakar sajis rachne walon ke virudh prabhavi karyawahi ki jaye (The CM has instructed for drives to be conducted to identify those who are spoiling the environment and investigate those who hatching conspiracies).”

DGP Singh told reporters, “…hum un sabhi pehluon ko dekh rahe hain jis se shadyantra ka parda phaash kiya ja sake. Yeh sirf kanoon vyavastha ki sthiti nahi hai, wahan pe gau maans kaise aaya kahan se aaya…reverse investigation shuru kiya hai (We are probing all aspects of the case in order the expose the conspiracy, how the cow meat reached there and from where…a reverse probe is being conducted).”

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Avaneesh Awasthi said that Adityanath would be meeting the family members of deceased SHO Subodh Kumar Singh at his official residence Thursday morning.