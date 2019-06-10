Yogi Adityanath visits Mulayam Singh Yadav after SP leader returns from hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Mulayam Singh Yadav at the later’s residence in Lucknow, a day after the Samajwadi Party patriarch was discharged from hospital. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav were also present during the meeting. Mulayam had to be admitted in hospital after his sugar levels spiked, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in April, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the former chief minister at his residence and inquired about his health. The meeting came at a time when Singh was campaigning in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow.

In February, on the last day of functioning of the 16th Lok Sabha, Yadav made headlines for saying that he wanted to see Narendra Modi to return as Prime Minister.