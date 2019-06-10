Toggle Menu
Yogi Adityanath visits Mulayam Singh Yadav after SP leader returns from hospitalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/up-cm-adityanath-visits-mulayam-singh-yadav-as-sp-leader-grapples-with-high-blood-sugar-levels-5773741/

Yogi Adityanath visits Mulayam Singh Yadav after SP leader returns from hospital

Yogi Adityanath's visit to Yadav comes two months after Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited the former chief minister at his residence and enquired about his health. The meeting had come at a time when Singh was contesting for the Lok Sabha constituency of Lucknow.

From right to left: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo Courtesy: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Mulayam Singh Yadav at the later’s residence in Lucknow, a day after the Samajwadi Party patriarch was discharged from hospital. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and  Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav were also present during the meeting.  Mulayam had to be admitted in hospital after his sugar levels spiked, according to news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath with the Yadav family. Also seen in the photograph is Shivpal Yadav — the chief of the newly formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Photo Courtesy: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office)

Earlier in April, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the former chief minister at his residence and inquired about his health. The meeting came at a time when Singh was campaigning in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath gifts a book to Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo Courtesy: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office)

In February, on the last day of functioning of the 16th Lok Sabha, Yadav made headlines for saying that he wanted to see Narendra Modi to return as Prime Minister.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A year after century’s worst floods, Kerala updates its disaster management apparatus
2 PM Modi to hold talks with Xi Jinping, Putin on sidelines of SCO summit
3 France welcomes PM Modi’s call for global conference on terrorism