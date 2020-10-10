UP CM Adityanath targets Congress, calls migrant bus episode a ‘conspiracy’

The Chief Minister has been alleging conspiracies of caste-based riots since his government and UP Police faced criticisms for their handling of the Hathras incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of spreading caste animosity in the state. He also invoked the episode in which the Congress had deployed buses to help migrants reach home during the lockdown, calling it a “conspiracy”.

“At a time when we were working to bring migrant labourers back to their homes, at that time some political personalities were busy hatching conspiracies. They gave numbers of scooters instead of buses, gave fake numbers and tried to play with the lives of people by giving numbers of defunct trucks,” Adityanath told BJP workers of Malhani in Jaunpur where Assembly bypoll is due next month.

“Such conspiracies have not stopped… Those who do not like to see the happiness on the faces of the poor have started hatching conspiracies… Yeh wahi soch hai jo vanshwadi soch hai… Bhrastachar ko apna ek adhikar sochne wali, lok tantra ke gala ko ghotne wali soch… Bhai- bhatije ke naam par b,aap ke naam par pure samaj ke taane-baane ko chinna-bhinna karne wali soch… Aur us soch ke poshak log aaj jatiye danga karana chahte hain (This is the same thinking that has the mindset of dynasty, who consider corruption their right, strangles democracy, and divides the society in the name of nepotism. Those with this thinking are the same who want to spread caste-based riots,” Adityanath alleged.

The Chief Minister has been alleging conspiracies of caste-based riots since his government and UP Police faced criticisms for their handling of the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was allegedly gangraped by men belonging to upper castes. The government ordered a CBI probe into the incident after much outrage and largescale protests. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the family of the victim last week.

Adityanath also accused the Opposition parties – SP and BSP — of having nurtured mafia elements during the 15 years of their rule in the state and said his government was taking decisive action against them.

“Since they are most troubled with the action being taken against mafia, so avenge it, they are trying to hatch controversies. But these conspiracies have exposed themselves about their actual thinking about the poor, women, farmers, labourers, youth etc,” Adityanath added.

He told workers not to be afraid of such conspiracies as “both the Central and the governments are working for development of all and believes in taking everyone along”.

He exhorted the party workers to spread the message of development and also to insulate people from such negativity.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh stressed on mass contact and said, “It is very important to motivate people to vote in large numbers because a high voter turnout will always help.”

Meanwhile, the Congress hit back, accusing Adityanath of trying to hide its failures by making such statements.

“The riots cases against BJP leaders were withdrawn when Adityanath came to power. Therefore, people know the truth,” said state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

On buses for migrants, Lallu said, “The mindset of Congress is very clear and was seen by the entire state and the country that buses to ferry the migrants were made stand idle and not used by the state government.”

