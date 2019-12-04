UP clerk suspended for Quran recitation in SDM court

A UP government clerk (nazir) in a tehsil in Auraiya district was suspended after a video, which showed “Qurankhaani” (a gathering to recite the Quran) being held inside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court located in an under-construction tehsil building, was widely circulated.

Laeeq Ahmad (51) was suspended on Monday by District Magistrate Abhishek Singh after a preliminary probe found him responsible for organising Qurankhaani on the tehsil premises without permission.

The District Magistrate Singh, when contacted, denied that Ahmad was suspended for holding the religious event, and said that he is facing charges of irregularities.

However, ADM (Judicial) M P Singh, who conducted the probe on the basis of which Ahmad was suspended, said that the nazir had organised ‘Qurankhani’ inside the SDM court without seeking anyone’s permission, and therefore he was suspended.

Tehsildar Sandhya Sharma said that people have been complaining of negative energy in the new tehsil building because of a graveyard in front of it. “He (Ahmad) did not ask or inform anyone and read scriptures in the court. He did this so that the place can be rid of so-called negative energy,” Sharma said.