UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rewards sisters with Rs 51,000 each for their ‘sharp memory’

Yogi Adityanath met Honey Singh and Hasi Singh, who had come along with their parents, in Lucknow on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@myogiadityanath) Yogi Adityanath met Honey Singh and Hasi Singh, who had come along with their parents, in Lucknow on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rewarded two sisters from Pilibhit district on Sunday with Rs 51,000 each because they both have sharp memories. The chief minister honoured the two girls under the government scheme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and also promised them support from the state government.

“I congratulate them. With their talent, they’re connected with ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. State govt will support them, they’ll be provided bus pass and help of Rs 51,000 each. In future too the government will keep helping them so that they continue doing well and inspire others,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying in tweets from his office.

The two girls, Honey Singh and Hasi Singh, have been recognised for their ability to answer at least 2000 general knowledge questions in less than one and a half hours.

The sisters from Pilibhit have been a part of government’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and ‘Swachh Bharat mission’ schemes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd