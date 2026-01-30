UP: Chaos after BJP MLA stops state minister’s convoy over Mahoba water crisis

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anger over dry taps and delayed drinking water projects spilt into open political confrontation Friday as a visit by Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh to Mahoba district descended into chaos, exposing sharp differences within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the handling of the water crisis.
The flashpoint came when the minister, in Mahoba to attend a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was reportedly stopped from leaving the venue by Charkhari BJP MLA Brijbhushan Singh. The MLA allegedly sought to block the minister’s departure, insisting he meet sarpanchs from villages still grappling with water shortages despite the rollout of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
According to reports, the exchange quickly turned heated with an argument breaking out between the minister’s personal guards and the MLA. The situation escalated further when supporters and security personnel of both leaders clashed, leading to shouting, chaos and reports of a brief physical altercation.
Following the confrontation, both leaders proceeded to the district collectorate, triggering a tense atmosphere on the premises. Authorities barricaded the collectorate to prevent public entry and avoid further escalation.
Speaking to reporters, MLA Brijbhushan Singh said the issue was directly linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Har Ghar Nal” initiative. “This is an ambitious scheme, and it must be implemented properly. People are suffering because the water supply has not been ensured in many villages,” he said.
The MLA alleged that the Namami Gange Yojana and related water projects were “in limbo”, with village roads dug up and pipelines leaking, causing daily inconvenience to residents. “We apprised the minister of these serious issues and demanded immediate action,” he said.
Brijbhushan Singh claimed that the minister had earlier assured him of resolving the problems within 20 days and promised to visit the affected villages personally. “He sought time and said action would be taken against erring officers, but he did not turn up. I will continue to raise this issue if it is ignored, because this is the Prime Minister’s scheme,” the MLA added.
