UP: Chaos after BJP MLA stops state minister’s convoy over Mahoba water crisis

Following the confrontation, both leaders proceeded to the district collectorate triggering a tense atmosphere on the premises.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 07:34 PM IST
swatantra dev-brijbhushan(Left to right) Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP MLA from Charkhari, Brijbhushan Singh. (Source: File/ FB)
Make us preferred source on Google

Anger over dry taps and delayed drinking water projects spilt into open political confrontation Friday as a visit by Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh to Mahoba district descended into chaos, exposing sharp differences within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the handling of the water crisis.

The flashpoint came when the minister, in Mahoba to attend a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was reportedly stopped from leaving the venue by Charkhari BJP MLA Brijbhushan Singh. The MLA allegedly sought to block the minister’s departure, insisting he meet sarpanchs from villages still grappling with water shortages despite the rollout of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to reports, the exchange quickly turned heated with an argument breaking out between the minister’s personal guards and the MLA. The situation escalated further when supporters and security personnel of both leaders clashed, leading to shouting, chaos and reports of a brief physical altercation.

Following the confrontation, both leaders proceeded to the district collectorate, triggering a tense atmosphere on the premises. Authorities barricaded the collectorate to prevent public entry and avoid further escalation.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Brijbhushan Singh said the issue was directly linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Har Ghar Nal” initiative. “This is an ambitious scheme, and it must be implemented properly. People are suffering because the water supply has not been ensured in many villages,” he said.

The MLA alleged that the Namami Gange Yojana and related water projects were “in limbo”, with village roads dug up and pipelines leaking, causing daily inconvenience to residents. “We apprised the minister of these serious issues and demanded immediate action,” he said.

Brijbhushan Singh claimed that the minister had earlier assured him of resolving the problems within 20 days and promised to visit the affected villages personally. “He sought time and said action would be taken against erring officers, but he did not turn up. I will continue to raise this issue if it is ignored, because this is the Prime Minister’s scheme,” the MLA added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,
IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement