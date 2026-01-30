UP: Chaos after BJP MLA stops state minister’s convoy over Mahoba water crisis

Anger over dry taps and delayed drinking water projects spilt into open political confrontation Friday as a visit by Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh to Mahoba district descended into chaos, exposing sharp differences within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the handling of the water crisis.

The flashpoint came when the minister, in Mahoba to attend a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was reportedly stopped from leaving the venue by Charkhari BJP MLA Brijbhushan Singh. The MLA allegedly sought to block the minister’s departure, insisting he meet sarpanchs from villages still grappling with water shortages despite the rollout of the Jal Jeevan Mission.