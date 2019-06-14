UP: Caught in water pump belt, boy killed as 2 groups clash over cattle

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after getting caught in the belt of a running water pump when he tried to flee as two groups clashed over cattle of a farmer entering the field of another in Kasganj on Thursday.

An FIR for causing death due to negligence was registered against the owner of the cattle.

Police said an argument followed after an allegation that Krishna Pal Yadav, a farmer, had left his cattle free to graze near the field of another farmer, Mathru Yadav, and they entered Mathru’s field.

“The incident occurred in Nagla Khata village of Sahawar police station area. More people joined the argument. A few local residents, including 12-year-old Gurdeep, were among them. As the argument turned violent, people started to run. Gurdeep got caught in the belt of a water pump,” said Kasganj SP Ashok Kumar.

“Local residents took the boy to a hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival. Later, Gurdeep’s father Raj Kumar and others staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of the cattle owner. Based on Raj Kumar’s complaint, we registered an FIR against Krishna Pal Yadav. No arrests have been made yet. A probe is on and police have been deployed in the area.”