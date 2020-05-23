UP: Can’t get image out of our heads, says father of girl crushed by truck

Priyanka (in pink dress) with her family at a camp in Mathura on Monday, a day before she died. (Express photo) Priyanka (in pink dress) with her family at a camp in Mathura on Monday, a day before she died. (Express photo)

“My wife Seema (31) has not slept for a second. She can’t forget the sight of the girl’s body after it came under the truck. She sat wailing on the highway, with the girl in her lap. How can we get the image out of our heads?” said Shikhwar (35), who lost his six-year-old daughter in a road accident on Tuesday. Priyanka was crushed by a truck in Kisni police station area of Mainpuri district.

Sixteen people, including five children, had on Monday started from Gosgarh village in Gurgaon, where they worked, for a 580-km journey back to Baburi village in Sitapur dictrict.

“We left in a group. There were families of my brother Kamlu, brother-in-law Ankit and me, and some others from our village,” said Shikhwar, who reached his village Tuesday night with the body of his daughter. Priyanka was buried on Wednesday.

Recalling the accident, Shikhwar’s brother Kamlu Kumar (30) said, “Until Mainpuri, we travelled in trucks and buses, and walked some distance too. Our truck was stopped by officials in Mainpuri, and we were busy offloading our belongings. Priyanka somehow got off the truck. She came under the wheels of a truck. By the time we saw her, it was too late.”

He added, “Priyanka’s leg and hand were crushed. My sister-in-law sat on the road with her.”

SHO of Kisni, Mainpuri, Omhari Bajpai said, “The accident happened around 7 am Tuesday, when a truck driver was trying to overtake another truck on the highway. It was due to his mistake that the accident happened.”

The driver, Arvind (28), was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail. He was booked under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving). “After the post-mortem, we sent the body home in an ambulance with some family members,” said the SHO.

The 16 people from Sitapur village had set out from Gurgaon on Tuesday, with each family carrying Rs 500-1,000.

“If we had money, we would have taken a train or a bus. But all our money was spent on surviving during the lockdown. Drivers allowed us to travel in their vehicles for free because they felt pity for us,” said Kamlu.

His family belongs to the Dalit community.

Kamlu and the other men in the family worked on farms or at construction sites as daily wagers and made around Rs 500 on days they got work, while the women looked after the children and the household.

