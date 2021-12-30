UP cadre officer Mishra to be new UP chief secretary

The Centre Wednesday approved the repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, a 1984-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, to his parent cadre for “proposed appointment” as UP Chief Secretary.

Mishra, currently Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was set to retire on December 31. According to a DoPT order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the repatriation of Mishra. Senior bureaucrat Manoj Joshi, took charge as Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, PTI reported, quoting an official.