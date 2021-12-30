scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
UP cadre officer Mishra to be new UP chief secretary

🔴 Mishra, currently Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was set to retire on December 31. According to a DoPT order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the repatriation of Mishra.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 3:05:59 am
Durga Shankar Mishra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, UP Chief Secretary, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSenior bureaucrat Manoj Joshi, took charge as Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, PTI reported, quoting an official.

The Centre Wednesday approved the repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, a 1984-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, to his parent cadre for “proposed appointment” as UP Chief Secretary.

Mishra, currently Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was set to retire on December 31. According to a DoPT order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the repatriation of Mishra. Senior bureaucrat Manoj Joshi, took charge as Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, PTI reported, quoting an official.

