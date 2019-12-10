UP Cabinet meeting: Purvanchal e-way to be extended to Ballia

Ministers wait for their cars after attending the Cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Ministers wait for their cars after attending the Cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The state Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to extend the Purvanchal Expressway to Ballia that connects Lucknow in central Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur in the eastern part of the state.

The “Ballia Link Expressway” would ensure connectivity of Lucknow to Ballia, adjoining the the Bihar border. The Cabinet also gave its go-ahead for selection of a consultant for preparing a project development plan and a detailed project report of the extended expressway.

The Cabinet also approved Zurich Airport International, a Swiss company, as developer for Jewar airport in Gautam Budh Nagar. “Four bids had come for the airport. On the basis of weighted average, Zurich Airport International was chosen. It will give Rs 406 per passenger to the government which is the highest,” Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, the minister said.

“As many as 41 villages have been included in the municipal limits of Ayodhya, and they will be under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Similarly, 31 villages have been included in the municipal limits of Gorakhpur, while one village in Firozabad has come under the Firozabad Municipal Corporation,” Singh said. Thirty-one villages have also been brought under the Kushinagar Municipal Corporation, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to impose 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on extra neutral alcohol, which is produced during the liquor manufacturing process.

