UP Cabinet clears proposal to allow microbreweries in state, old-age pension hike

THE UTTAR Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow microbreweries in the state, hike old-age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 500, and also cleared demolition of dilapidated buildings at the site to pave way for the construction of different facilities for AIIMS, Rae Bareli.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to amend Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Teachers Rules, allowing those with B.Ed degrees as the qualification to become assistant teachers along with the existing criteria of appointment of teachers, who have cleared Basic Teachers Certificate (BTC) exam.

A government spokesperson informed that in the recent time, arrival of foreign tourists has increased in Noida, Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow and micro-breweries would ensure availability of fresh beer for consumers at the resturants and it will also increase employment opportunities.

He pointed out that microbreweries were set up in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana and Delhi.