UP CAA protests: Most FIRs invoke charge for violating Section 144

In almost all the cases lodged over anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh since December 15, police have invoked IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) which is invoked for violation of CrPC Section 144.

Around 339 FIRs have been registered since December 15 in connection with the CAA protests. After women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh started protesting against CAA and NRC, demonstrations began at several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Etawah, Rae Bareli, Sambhal, Kanpur and police lodged cases under IPC Section 188.

When contacted on Thursday, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi denied that Section 144 was in place at present. “It is imposed by the district magistrate and commissioners according to the need in districts. The whole state does not have Section 144,” said Awasthi.

