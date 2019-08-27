UP Bypolls: SP to check criminal history, education of ticket seekers

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to check criminal history, caste and educational qualification of ticket seekers for the upcoming bypolls to 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

These Assembly seats are Gangoh, Iglas, Tundla, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Hamirpur, Lucknow Cantonment, Zaidpur and Balha, which the BJP won in 2017; Pratapgarh Sadar, won by Apna Dal-Sonelal; Rampur, won by SP and Jalalpur, which was won by BSP.

While 11 seats will go to bypolls because the sitting MLAs have been elected to Lok Sabha, the Hamirpur seat was vacated after BJP legislator Ashok Singh Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 22-year old murder case. The Election Commission on Sunday announced that polling in Hamirpur will be held on September 23 and counting of votes on September 29.

The SP has sent a form to all district units for ticket seekers. Besides personal details, the form seeks a brief detail of pending criminal cases, if any, against a ticket seeker. Ticket seekers will also have to provide details of their education qualification and caste. A ticket aspirant will also have to state whether he is an active member of the party, the duration of his association with the SP and the party programme he or she has attended.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “These details have been sought so that a person with a criminal or anti-social background does not get a ticket. People with such backgrounds will have no place in the party.”

Chaudhary added, “The SP is preparing to contest on all 12 seats alone.”

Another SP leader said, “The party wants to ensure that those leaders get preference who have been associated with the SP for a long time and are dedicated. This is necessary after senior leaders, including two Rajya Sabha members, left the party to join BJP recently,” said a SP leader. The leader said the party has sought information on caste so that it can choose a candidate according to social equations in a constituency.

The SP parted ways with the BSP after BSP chief Mayawati blamed a split in Yadav votes for the alliance’s poor show in Lok Sabha polls.

In the Lok Sabha election, the BSP and SP contested on 38 and 37 seats, respectively. The BSP won 10 seats and the SP won five. The SP last week disbanded the organisational units of the state, districts and the frontal organisations, setting the stage for an overhaul in the party.

Meanwhile, former BSP leader and minister Ghoora Ram was inducted into the SP in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. Gopal Nishad, president of Phoolan Sena, also joined the party.