Friday, January 10, 2020

UP bus with 50 passengers catches fire after collision with truck

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Many are feared trapped. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2020 11:22:06 pm
The bus was carrying 50 passengers (ANI Photo)

Twenty-one people were injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district Friday evening. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, although many others are still feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and asked Kannauj DM and SP to rush to the spot and provide all possible assistance to the passengers.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)

