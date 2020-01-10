UP bus with 50 passengers catches fire after collision with truck

The bus was carrying 50 passengers (ANI Photo) The bus was carrying 50 passengers (ANI Photo)

Twenty-one people were injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district Friday evening. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, although many others are still feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and asked Kannauj DM and SP to rush to the spot and provide all possible assistance to the passengers.

A bus carrying 50 passengers caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. Many are feared trapped.https://t.co/5cMRAF5AvV pic.twitter.com/WKKLL4MUQl — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 10, 2020

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App