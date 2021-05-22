UP: Bulandshahr riots accused booked for assault on villager in row over voting

The key accused of 2018 Bulandshahr violence, while out on bail, was booked for alleged assault and intimidation on Thursday. The police said Yogesh Raj, along with five accused, attacked a local man in his house allegedly over voting in the recent panchayat elections.

Yogesh recently won the local village panchayat elections as an Independent candidate.

“We received information that an assault had taken place in Nayabans village. Police was deployed and law and order situation was brought under control,” CO, Siyana, Alka said. “Prima facie it appears that tension had stemmed from the panchayat elections. The victim’s side alleged that they were attacked by multiple people. We are investigating; arrests will take place accordingly.”

Local residents said tension was brewing between Yogesh and some villagers, as the former accused some of not voting for him. The argument escalated and Yogesh allegedly entered the victim’s house to assault him. In a video of the alleged incident, people can be seen crowding outside the victim’s house as the alleged attack took place.

Yogesh and five others have been booked for assault, trespassing, attempt to culpable homicide and intimidation in an FIR filed at Siyana police station, officials said.

Yogesh was arrested by Bulandshahr police in January 2019 for allegedly inciting rioters over alleged cow slaughter on December 3, 2018.