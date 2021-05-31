UP: Bulandshahr police probe meat seller’s death ‘during raid by cops’

Police have denied the allegations, saying that Qureshi succumbed to injuries which he sustained during a jump.

Bulandshahr police have initiated a probe into the death of a meat seller that allegedly occurred during a police raid earlier this week.

According to the family of 43-year-old Aqil Qureshi, he was allegedly pushed off the terrace on the night of May 23 as a police team came to nab him.

Police have denied the allegations, saying that Qureshi succumbed to injuries which he sustained during a jump.

“On the intervening night of May 23 and 24, a police team from Khurja Nagar Police Station had gone to investigate Aqil Qureshi who was wanted in several cases. The police went to his house and the family members told them that he was not there. The police team returned. We were later told he had been admitted to a hospital due to some injury which prima facie appears to be one he sustained from jumping in order to escape. A probe has been ordered under SP Rural,” said Circle Officer (Khurja) Suresh Kumar.

According to police, Qureshi was admitted to a local hospital under a different name initially. He was referred to Aligarh and was later admitted to a private hospital in Delhi where he passed away three days ago.

Police also said that the family did not lodge a complaint earlier and it was following the death they alleged that Qureshi died from police action.

“All of us were sleeping when the police came. It was around 1 am. They had surrounded the house from all directions and had entered from the rear side. They hit him with sticks and rifle butts. Policemen threatened to throw him from the roof and they did it. They abused and threatened us as well,” said Qureshi’s daughter.

Qureshi is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son who reside in Bulandshahr. The deceased had been selling meat in the Khurja Nagar area where he had a shop.

Police claimed the accused had a criminal history of illegal slaughter among other offences. The accused was wanted and to evade police arrest he jumped from the roof, police said.

The report will be submitted to Senior Superintendent of Police Bulandshahr by next week, officials said.