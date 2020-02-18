UP budget: Yogi govt gives infrastructure boost for Ayodhya, lays emphasis on metro networks, airports

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on way to table budget 2020-2021 at the state assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on way to table budget 2020-2021 at the state assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Tabling its fourth budget for the upcoming financial year 2020-21, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh gave infrastructure boost to develop Ayodhya as a tourist attraction besides laying emphasis on developing metro networks, airports, and expressways in the state.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for FY 2020-21, Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous year’s budget, also fixed a target to build four lakh houses for weaker sections by March 2021.

While the budget earmarked Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya Airport, an estimated Rs 92.5 crore has been allocated for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Among other major allocations for Ayodhya, where the construction of a Ram temple is expected to begin in a couple of months, was Rs 85 crore and another Rs 10 crore for renovation of Tulsi Smarak Bhawan there.

A provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long ‘Ganga Expressway’ from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country, and another Rs 2,000 crore for ‘Noida International Greenfield Airport’ at Jewar in Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida).

An arrangement of Rs 358 crore is proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 286 crore proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. In addition, there are proposals for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities and an arrangement of Rs 200 crore is proposed for the purpose.

Besides, the budget earmarked Rs 180 crore for setting up a cultural centre in Varanasi and Rs 200 crore for expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

BSP leader Lalji Verma described the budget as “directionless”, to which Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said that the members would get opportunity to speak during discussion on the budget.

As per the budget estimate for 2020-21, total receipts of Rs 5,00,558.53 crore are estimated. This includes Rs 4,22,567.83 crore by way of revenue and Rs 77,990.70 crore by way of capital receipts. Revenue receipts include Rs 3,18,884.17 crore by way of tax revenue share, which includes Rs 1,66,021 crore by way of the state’s own tax revenue and Rs 1,52,863.17 crore by way of the state’s share in the central taxes.

Total state expenditure is estimated at Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, which includes Rs 3,95,116.95 crore by way of revenue expenditure and Rs 1,17,743.77 crore by way of capital expenditure.

After deducting total expenditure from the receipts of consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 12,302.19 crore is estimated. Net receipts of Rs 8,500 crore are estimated from public account.

Fiscal deficit of Rs 53,195.46 crore is estimated in the financial year 2020-21, which is 2.97 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product estimated for this fiscal. A revenue saving of Rs 27,450.88 crore is estimated in the year 2020-21. The state’s debt liability is estimated to be 28.8 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

With PTI inputs

