UP: BSP MLA Sukhdev Rajbhar retires from politics, son joins SP

In a blow to the BSP, five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar has announced his retirement from politics, and announced that his son would follow the leadership of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a letter on Saturday, Rajbhar said the Bahujan movement was weakening. “As you all know, I have been an active member of the BSP since the beginning. Along with Kanshi Ram, I have fought for the rights of the oppressed, marginalised, Dalits and Backwards. In today’s changing time, I feel the voice of the oppressed, marginalised, Dalits and Backwards is being suppressed by the government. In these circumstances, the Bahujan movement is getting weak,” wrote the 75-year-old, who represents the Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh district.

Sukhdev Rajbhar added in his letter, “The political circumstances these days are such that responsible people from our communities are being sidelined by selfish elements, which are making the Bahujan movement lose its direction.”

His son Kamalkant told The Indian Express, “He had several problems with the BSP. The old guard, which struggled with Babuji, is being neglected. The party has also forgotten its old ideals. Hence, I sought permission to join the SP, and he agreed.”