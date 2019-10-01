UP: Boy ‘sodomised’ by four seniors, principal held

A 13-year-old Class VII Dalit student of a government inter college here was allegedly sodomised for over a month by four Class IX students of the same school in their hostel room.

The police said the victim told the principal about the ordeal but has claimed that he ignored the complaint for a long period.

The matter came to light when the boy’s mother sought the help of the local block chief, who faxed her complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and then the area police detained all the four accused and arrested the principal. “All the four minor accused and the principal were held Sunday evening following the FIR registered by victim’s mother with us,” said a police officer.