UP boat tragedy: Authorities seek Army helicopter to trace 9 missing people

Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
On Friday, a woman died and nine other people went missing after the boat capsized in the river near Rajarampur village in Bijnor. There were 27 people on the boat.

By: PTI | Bijnor, Lucknow | Published: August 25, 2018 8:19:25 pm
Authorities here have sought an Army helicopter to trace the nine people missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. Yesterday, a woman died and nine other people went missing after the boat capsized in the river near Rajarampur village in Bijnor. There were 27 people on the boat.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Singh said the people on the boat were headed for their fields located on the other side of the river when it overturned. Five boats of the NDRF and two of the PAC were deployed for rescue operations, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of life in the boat capsize tragedy. He has directed the district magistrate to make available a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased within 24 hours, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

