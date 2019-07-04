UP block panel member killed in firing during clash

A Block Development Committee (BDC) member was killed in firing amid a heated argument between two groups over a plot of farmland in Sultanpur district Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ashutosh Mishra, police said.

A murder case was registered against seven persons of whom, three were arrested, said Sultanpur SP Himanshu Kumar.

“There was an ongoing dispute over ownership of a plot of land at Surauli village. On Tuesday… Both sides entered into a heated argument. Police were informed,” said Kumar.

“A sub-inspector, Sanjay Prasad, along with a constable, was sent. Meanwhile, BDC member Ashutosh Mishra, along with two others, also reached the village. By the time, the policemen reached, the argument had turned violent… people from one side opened fire and a bullet hit Mishra. He died on the spot.”

According to Vijay Kumar, SHO of Gosaiganj police station, two persons were injured.

Asked if there was negligence on the part of the policemen, the district SP said action would be taken in case there was any negligence.