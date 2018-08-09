UP: BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign brainstorm sessions on August 11-12

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the inaugural session of the state executive committee meeting. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the inaugural session of the state executive committee meeting. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

The BJP state executive committee will meet on August 11 and 12 in Meerut and is expected to finalise details of its Lok Sabha campaign “Mission 2019” set to be launched from September 2.

Soon after, the party will launch a 10-day drive to include names of voters allegedly “omitted” by the previous government in areas where the BJP is strong.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the inaugural session of the state executive committee meeting, while party chief Amit Shah will deliver the valedictory address. Six sessions of hard deliberations on how to ensure success in the upcoming general elections will be followed with a meeting of party legislators from the state (308 from Assembly and 68 from Parliament) with Shah in a hotel on the August 12 evening. The meeting will focus on informing voters of welfare schemes launched during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Party sees the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh as an opportunity to perform better and not as a deterrent to block our electoral prospects for the Lok Sabha contest, next year. Our target this time is to increased the party’s vote share from 46.50 in 2014 to nearly 51 per cent and if we talk about the number in Parliamentary seats in the Western region, we are set to repeat our 2014 performance when we grabbed all 14 seats in the region.We lost Kairana by-poll because it was fought on local issues but in General Elections, the priority of the voter is to go for national issues. The Nationhood pursued by our party will make inroads into caste politics played by the opposition in general and the SP-BSP in particular,” said Ashwani Tyagi, BJP’s western UP region president. “The election campaign from September 2 to February 2, 2019, will be supervised by the BJP’s State Election Committee, while from February 3 till the next Parliamentary elections, it will be taken care of by our Central Committee.”

“We will be launching a special campaign from August 16 to 25 for including deliberately omitted names from the voter’s list by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh. In total, as many as 52 lakh eligible voters have found no in the UP electoral list,” said Chandra Mohan, state BJP spokesperson.

Mohan said around 2.23 lakh voters have not been including in the electoral list in Ghaziabad alone followed by 27,361 in Meerut, 23,589 in Baghpat, 23,000 in Moradabad, to name a few. The Indian Express couldn’t independently verify these claims. “Our team of 20,000 Vistaraks in Uttar Pradesh have already done the ground work to bring back the voters to the electoral list,” said the spokesperson.

