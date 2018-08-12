UP BJP state executive meeting: Shouldn’t govt have data on deshis, videshis, Rajnath Singh asks Opposition

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being welcomed by UP BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey as they attend the State BJP Working Committee meeting in Meerut on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being welcomed by UP BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey as they attend the State BJP Working Committee meeting in Meerut on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

JUSTIFYING THE National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked opposition parties whether a country should not have data on “deshi” (indigenous) and “videshi” (foreigners) people living in the country, and why questions are being asked now that the Narendra Modi government is doing it.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh BJP state executive meeting, Singh also praised the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying that he has got reports from various agencies about its success on the law and order front.

The Home Minister said, “I want to ask people in opposition parties: should a nation not have data on indigenous people and foreigners people living in the country? Should the government and public not have information on the number of such people? But questions are being raised when we are executing this task…”

Singh said the NRC exercise had started much earlier but it could not completed. He said the exercise was being done under the supervision of Supreme Court, and the task has been completed to a large extent.

On the Opposition’s criticism of the Modi government’s work, he said opposition parties can create issues and debate on policies, but they could not question the Prime Minister’s intentions.

On the Adityanath government, Singh said he cannot claim that all criminals have run away from the state but the government has created a “sense of fear” among criminals.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his move to hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament during the discussions on no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session, Singh said that Rahul was desperate and thus started a “chipko movement” inside the House, which had never been seen in Parliament. “In politics, dignity is maintained both inside and outside Parliament. Every institutions have a dignity and decorum. It is unfortunate that the president of a political party who could not maintain decorum of the Parliament dreams of becoming the Prime Minister,” Singh said.

In his address, Adityanath dealt with the issue of violence by kanwad yatris, as reported from several areas. He claimed that barring one incident of internal clash among kanwads in Bulandshahr, in western UP, the yatra concluded peacefully. Adityanath recalled that last year also there were suggestions that certain restrictions should be imposed to control the crowd of kanwads, but he had maintained that festivals are not celebrated by restrictions but with mutual trust and understanding.

Adityanath said more that 4 crore kanwads travelled between Ghaziabad and Haridwar and the way the yatra concluded peacefully is an example for others that festivals can be held peacefully. “When you try to impose restrictions and create hurdles in their path, then aggression is obvious,” he said.

On the issue of Dalits, Adityanath said people often accuse BJP governments of being anti-Dalit. “I ask them, if Aligarh Muslim University runs as per the Act of India, why do people from SC and ST communities not get benefit of reservation there? Was that issue ever raised? Why do people maintain silence on this,” he asked.

BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey said that ensuring security to girls is a priority for the BJP government. Pandey’s remark comes days after reports of alleged abuse of girls at a shelter home in Deoria.

BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit said party president Amit Shah will be chief guest at the concluding session of the meet on Sunday and will hold separate meeting with party MPs and MLAs from the state.

