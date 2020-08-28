UP: BJP notice to MLA for tweets critical of state govt’s senior officials

Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has been given two weeks to respond.

The BJP on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal for questioning Uttar Pradesh Police last week and suggesting that top officials be removed to improve the Yogi Adityanath government’s image.

In a tweet on August 20, which was later deleted, Agrawal said the police force was “losing its effectiveness” and suggested that senior officers, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director-General of Police, be replaced to improve the police’s image. The tweet was posted in response to a case of murder and alleged rape in Bhadohi

Hours after deleting the tweet, he claimed that pressure from him had led to the arrest of a man accused of involvement in the muder of the brother-in-law of a BJP worker in Lakhimpur Kheri. Agrawal claimed that no action had been taken in the case till he intervened.

In Thursday’s notice issued to the MLA, state BJP General Secretary JPS Rathore sought an explanation from the MLA, saying his social media posts were hampering the image of the party and the government. The: notice, which was issued on the direction of state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, said the posts amount to indiscipline. Agrawal has been given a week to respond. BJP spokesperson Manish Dixit said, “The show-cause notice has been served to Gorakhpur Shahr MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on the charges of working against the policies and ideology of the party.”

