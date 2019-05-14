Toggle Menu
UP BJP MLA surrenders with four others in 1997 murder case

The case dates back to January 26, 1997 when five people, were shot dead in Subhash Market area in City Kotwali police station area in Hamirpur as a fallout of political rivalry.

A week after a local court issued an arrest warrant following his conviction by the Allahabad High Court in a murder case of five people that dates back to 1997, BJP MLA Ashok Singh Chandel and four co-accused surrendered in court on Monday.

Denying reports that the five reached the court in a fleet of vehicles amid sloganeering by his supporters, Hamirpur SP Hemraj Meena said, “This is not true, it would have been a violation of Section 144. This was outside the court and it is not possible to discriminate among the supporters and common people who had come to the court for their work.”

The court had issued warrants against the MLA and seven others — Uttam Singh, Sahabh Singh, Pradeep, Raghubeer Singh, Ashutosh Singh alias Dabbu, Naseem and Bhan Singh — on May 6, after the Allahabad High Court sentenced 10 accused to life imprisonment. The case dates back to January 26, 1997 when five people, were shot dead in Subhash Market area in City Kotwali police station area in Hamirpur as a fallout of political rivalry.

