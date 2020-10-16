scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 16, 2020
Bihar polls

‘It was a do-or-die situation for him’: BJP MLA defends accused in Ballia firing incident

"Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire in self defence or else dozens of his family and associates would have been killed... He had no other option. It was a do-or-die situation fro him," the BJP legislator told reporters here.

By: PTI | Ballia | Updated: October 16, 2020 2:32:22 pm
bjp leader fires at man, UP bjp leader fires at man, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Surendra Singh, Surendra Singh controversies, Surendra Singh supports leader who shot manBJP MLA from Bairia Assembly seat Surendra Singh on Friday defended Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who is the district unit president of the BJP ex-servicemen cell, and demanded a CB-CID probe in the matter.

An Uttar Pradesh MLA has come out in support of the main accused in Thursday’s firing incident in Reoti area of the district that left a 46-year-old man dead.

Jaiprakash alias Gama was killed when Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire after a meeting called at Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the sub-divisional magistrate due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there.

BJP MLA from Bairia Assembly seat Surendra Singh on Friday defended Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who is the district unit president of the BJP ex-servicemen cell, and demanded a CB-CID probe in the matter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire in self defence or else dozens of his family and associates would have been killed… He had no other option. It was a do-or-die situation fro him,” the BJP legislator told reporters here.

Surendra Singh, who has made controversial statements in the past, termed the firing incident as “unfortunate and sad” and accused the administration of bias.

He said six people from Dhirendra Pratap Singh’s group were injured in the incident and one of them was hospitalised in Varanasi but nobody was listening to them.

The BJP MLA said that he will write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also meet him to demand a CB-CID probe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement