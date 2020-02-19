UP BJP MLA among 7 booked for raping woman

The victim also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion. (Representational Image) The victim also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion. (Representational Image)

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said. The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion, he said.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

