UP BJP legislator, his 6 nephews booked for rape of woman over four years

BHADOHI BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi (56) and six of his family members were named in a gangrape case registered on Wednesday in the district on a complaint of a woman who alleged that accused sexually assaulted her over four years, between 2014 and 2018.

The case was registered under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation). Police said the other accused include the MLA’s nephews Sandeep Tewari (41), who is the main accused, Sachin Tewari, Chandrab-hushan Tewari, Deepak Tewari, Prakash Tewari and Nitish Tewari.

Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said, “The woman has claimed that she knew the MLA’s nephew Sandeep Tewari. She has alleged that Sandeep and five others raped her on multiple occasions. She also alleged that the MLA raped her on one occasion.”

Singh added that the woman said she met Sandeep Tewari on a train from Varanasi to Mumbai. “The woman, who was widowed some years ago, has alleged that Sandeep later promised to marry her after getting into a relationship with her,” said the SP.

The SP said the woman submitted a written complaint to him on February 11. “We did some basic checks and registered an FIR on Wednesday. We will now conduct a detailed investigation into the matter,” said the SP.

The SHO of the local police station said the woman has alleged that when she confronted Sandeep Tewari about not marrying her as promised, he and the with others gangraped her.

“She has alleged that she was raped on multiple occasions at different places – Varanasi, Bhadohi and Mumbai – over four years between 2014 and 2018. She has also alleged that Sandeep Tewari forced her to get an abortion done,” said the SHO.

