UP BJP launches e-book on ‘work done by cadres in lockdown’

UP BJP chief said that 92 lakh masks were distributed by party workers in the state. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Sunday launched an e-book on work done by party workers during lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “An e-book was launched on Sunday which showcases the work done by party workers taking inspiration from by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of ‘sewa hee sangathan’ (the basis of organisation is service),” said a statement issued by the party on Sunday after the launch.

During a programme held for the launch of the e-book, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh was present while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the chief guest. The programme was held online through video-conferencing, where senior party leaders and party workers from across the state took part.

During the programme, Adityanath said BJP workers set an example during the lockdown by “working selflessly”. “When there was large-scale migration into the state, our party workers, without caring for their lives, worked tirelessly to help people.

The state BJP chief said that during the lockdown, 4.32 lakh food packets were distributed by party workers across the state. He added that 92 lakh masks were also distributed in the state.

The 32-page e-book has 13 chapters, including chapters on the campaign to help people named “feed the needy”, production of face masks and their distribution, contribution of party workers to the PM Cares Fund, etc.

