UP: BJP fields ex-IAS officer AK Sharma in MLC polls

Friday, January 15, 2021
Sharma recently took voluntary retirement as the secretary of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He has worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about 20 years.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 16, 2021 3:46:46 am
uttar pradesh BJP, Arvind Kumar Sharma, up Legislative Council polls. Arvind Kumar Sharma nomination, indian express newsArvind Kumar Sharma

The BJP on Friday nominated former Gujarat cadre IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma as a candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls, a day after he joined the party.

Besides Sharma, the saffron party also declared the candidatures of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and state BJP vice-president Laxman Acharya.

The elections for the 12 MLC seats will be held on January 28. The nomination process has already started. The 12 outgoing MLCs include Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Laxman Prasad Acharya. The seat of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui is vacant due to his disqualification after he switched to the Congress.

