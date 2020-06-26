UP: BJP corporator, aides assault cops at police station, booked

According to police, the BJP corporator was angry over the detention of a youth who was opposing installation of a power transformer in the area. (Representational Image) According to police, the BJP corporator was angry over the detention of a youth who was opposing installation of a power transformer in the area. (Representational Image)

A BJP corporator along with his supporters stormed Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur Wednesday night and assaulted the station officer and other policemen, leaving one of them seriously injured.

Police have booked the corporator, Prashant Shukla, and six of his aides for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant among others sections of the IPC. They have also been booked under Epidemic Diseases Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. They were released on bail later in the night. “In view of the pandemic and the sections (under which they were booked) had the maximum jail term of less than seven years, the accused were granted bail,” ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

According to police, the BJP corporator was angry over the detention of a youth who was opposing installation of a power transformer in the area. “One Amit Tewari was objecting to the installation of a power transformer in the area. As a result, power department officials informed the police, and Tewari was brought to the police station. He was later released. Prashant Shukla, who is the corporator from Naubasta area of Kanpur, came to the police station with six persons and had an argument with the Station Officer,” Kanpur Additional SP (Rural) Pradyumna Singh said.

According to the complaint lodged by Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Kumar Tewari, the BJP corporator abused and threatened them before assaulting some of the policemen present at the police station. “Around 9.30 pm, I was working when Prashant Shukla came with his supporters and started misbehaving… He started using abusive language. As other police officials deployed at the station rushed in, Shukla started assaulting them. One of our officials started bleeding… Those accompanying the corporator then attacked me and threatened that Shukla is a BJP Corporator and would ‘teach me a lesson’,” Tewari wrote in his complaint.

Police also seized the two vehicles in which they had come to the police station. “Because they did not have papers for the two vehicles, they were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act,” Tewari said.

