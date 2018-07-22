UP, Bihar worst hit, deficit of rain in 40% districts: Met Dept

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have recorded sufficient rainfall. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have recorded sufficient rainfall.

A total of 265 districts across the country have recorded deficit or large deficit levels of rainfall over the past 50 days since the onset of monsoon, data collected by the Meteorological department for 655 districts has found.

A bulk of these 40 per cent rain-deficit districts are in Uttar Pradesh (64 out of 72 districts) and Bihar (35 out of 38 districts), which is likely to affect paddy cultivation.

The food bowl of the country — Punjab and Haryana — is relatively better off. While 17 out of 20 districts in Punjab have received normal or above normal rainfall during the period, in Haryana, 11 districts have experienced normal to excess rainfall, while the remaining 10 have experienced a shortfall so far.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which will go to the polls later this year, have recorded sufficient rainfall. Good rainfall is usually seen as having a direct effect on polling. In the east, West Bengal has experienced a strained monsoon, with 15 of its 19 districts receiving deficit or largely deficit rainfall, as per the Met data.

While no data is available for 20 districts across the seven northeastern states, the remaining have largely experienced poor rainfall in this period. According to the Meteorological department’s data, most districts across the five southern states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana — have wittnessed a good monsoon run over the last one-and-a-half month.

All districts in the Cauvery catchment area have also seen normal to excess rainfall.

