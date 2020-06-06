UP: Baghpat lawyer ousted from chamber for representing Jamaat members from Nepal

The Deputy SP of Khekra area in Baghpat, Dilip Singh, said of the 28 Jamaatis from Nepal, four tested positive for coronavirus and they have now recovered. (Representational Photo) The Deputy SP of Khekra area in Baghpat, Dilip Singh, said of the 28 Jamaatis from Nepal, four tested positive for coronavirus and they have now recovered. (Representational Photo)

A lawyer was on Friday ousted from a chamber by his colleagues for moving a bail application for 18 Jamaatis from Nepal and representing the “culprits of the nation” in a Baghpat court.

Since March 23, as many as 249 Jamaatis, including 28 from Nepal, had sought shelter in mosques at different towns of the district after attending a congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a coronavirus cluster. They were arrested and kept in a makeshift prison in Baghpat’s Khekra area.

A notice was pasted outside the chamber on the Baghpat collectorate premises with a warning: “Jamaatis and their sympathisers are not allowed in the chamber.” The name of the lawyer, Nafees Ahmed, on the chamber name plate was obliterated with black paint.

Ahmed said that the ousting will have no impact on the case. “I will continue fighting to ensure justice to my clients,” he said.

Ramakant Sharma owns the chamber and shared it with Ahmed and Ranveer Chaudhary.

“We have served a notice to Nafees Ahmed Thursday evening and expressed our displeasure for taking up the case of Jamaatis without informing us,” said Sharma.

In a video shared with media, Chaudhary said, “These Jamaatis are culprits of the country, and this was why a case was registered against them. We are with the country in our fight against the Covid-19. In this crusade, we will not align with anyone who is either the culprit of the nation or is fighting to save them.” The bail application was moved on Wednesday in a Baghpat court.

The Baghpat unit chief of the Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind, Dilshad Kasmi had approached Ahmed for pursuing the case of Jamaatis from Nepal at a local court last Friday. “Our national chief Syed Arshad Madni has directed me to seek justice for these Jamaatis. They have just attended a meeting in New Dehli and for political reasons, they have been painted as if they had committed a crime. We will continue fighting for their cause,” said Kasmi.

The Deputy SP of Khekra area in Baghpat, Dilip Singh, said of the 28 Jamaatis from Nepal, four tested positive for coronavirus and they have now recovered.

