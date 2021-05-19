Baghpat begins probe after list claiming 34 deaths in village goes viral on social media

Baghpat district administration has started an inquiry into a claim that nearly 34 residents have died in Lumbh village over the last one month and most of them had Covid-19 symptoms. The move came after a list containing names of the deceased was widely circulated on social media.

A team of district health officials is visiting the village everyday, conducting door-to-door tests and providing medicines to people. The team is also collecting details of the deceased whose names have been mentioned in the list.

The village has a population of around 1,200 residents.

Newly elected village pradhan Bahadur Singh told The Indian Express that some mediapersons enquired about the deaths, following which the villagers prepared the list. However, he claimed that he did not upload the list on social media.

Singh said the elderly were among most of those who died and few of them were suffering from fever.

“Most of the people died at their homes and a few had Covid symptoms,” said 55-year-old Bahadur Singh, who was elected as the village pradhan for the first time.

However, local resident Suresh (54), said his uncle Raghubir (82) died around a month ago because of prolonged illness. “I cannot say if he was Covid positive as he did not undergo any test. My neighbour Omvati (70) also died nearly a week ago. We also don’t know her cause of death,” said Suresh.

The district administration has denied the allegations that 34 deaths occurred in a span of one month in the village. The team of senior health officials are verifying the death of every villager whose name was mentioned. A team of Community Health Centre, Chaprauli, is also regularly visiting the village and collecting samples.

“Our team, which includes senior officials of the health department, is verifying every villager’s death. They are meeting the deceased’s family members and also collecting information from local residents. We have so far found that 34 villagers died in the span of two months. They were suffering from different medical problems, including heart disease, and few of them were aged. No death was a result of Covid,” said Chief Medical Officer, Baghpat, Dr R K Tandon.

He said they have found that a local villager had made a false list and uploaded it. “Inquiry into the matter is almost complete and I will submit it to the District Magistrate soon,” said Tandon.

Superintendent, Community Health Centre, Chaprauli, Raj Kamal said, “We are conducting both Antigen and RT-PCR tests on villagers. On Monday, 100 samples were collected and today 25.”

District Magistrate, Baghpat, Raj Kamal Yadav said, “The team is regularly visiting the village and so far, it did not find the allegations to be true.”

When asked about the allegations, the DM said it appears to be compiled and uploaded by some miscreants.