UP: Ayush practitioner dies, was part of tracing team in Moradabad

A 50-year-old Ayush practitioner, posted at a primary health centre (PHC) in Moradabad district, died of the novel coronavirus disease on Monday morning, officials said.

This is the third death reported from the district, where 58 positive cases have been detected till date. Eighteen people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

“The doctor was posted in Tajgang Community Health Centre in the Child Development Department,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg. “The doctor developed symptoms between April 7 and April 8, and was admitted to the hospital thereafter. In the last three to four days his condition worsened, and his response to the treatment weakened. He was in a serious condition and on a ventilator for the last few days. The doctor was not involved in dealing with coronavirus-positive patient but was attending regular patients at the PHC,” said Garg.

He added that as per their information so far the patient was not co-morbid.

The doctor died after suffering a cardiac arrest. “His body has been handed over to the administration for funeral as per procedure,” Dr Garg added.

Officials said the doctor, a resident of the Asalatpura locality in Moradabad from where a lot of cases have been reported, was part of a screening and contact-tracing team. He visited several households in the first week of April, and screened hundreds of contacts linked to the people who attended last month’s Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi that is the source of scores of positive cases.

Officials suspect that the doctor contracted the infection during the screening process. Eleven of his family members and 30 employees at the health centre have been quarantined. The administration will sanitise his residence and the health centre, officials added.

Meanwhile, authorities clarified that one of the patients who died in Moradabad was from Amroha, but was counted in the district list since he was being treated in the city.

