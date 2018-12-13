Congress leader Karan Singh’s appeal to UP CM Yogi: Make a statue for Sita too

Congress leader Karan Singh has written to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, seeking the construction of a statue for Sita in addition to the proposed Ram statue in Ayodhya, ANI reported.

The chief minister had finalised the details for the construction of a 221-metre long statue of Ram in Ayodhya last month. The structure will comprise a Ram statue of 151 m, an overhead umbrella of 20 m and a pedestal of 50 m.

In his letter, released by ANI on Twitter, Singh wrote, “Considering the unfortunate circumstances Sita faced, the thought occurred to me, if you have already decided to construct a Ram statue, I request you to half the height of the statue and construct two in its place — one for Ram and one for Sita.”

Hindutva firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath had cleared the building of the Ram statue, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 31, inaugurated the tallest statue in the world — The Statue of Unity, in a tribute to country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhhai Patel-in Gujarat.

To keep up with the height of the Ram statue, the Maharashtra government said it may increase the height of the proposed Shivaji memorial statue to 230-meters.