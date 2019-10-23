UP: Ayodhya Deepotsava gets ‘state fair’ status with 133 crore budget

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday decided to accord the status of “state fair” to the upcoming Deepotsava, which is a prelude to the festival of Diwali, in Ayodhya.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also decided to run an audit of the entire event, including the tableaux, in order to stop the misuse of state funds, said the government.

After the meeting, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Srikant Sharma told mediapersons that a proposal to declare the Deepotsava a “state fair” was given by the Ayodhya district magistrate (DM) twice in the past, on January 15 as well as July 3.

“At present, the Deepotsava is organised by state Tourism Department, but considering the international stature of the fair, the Chief Minister has announced to make it a state fair for its successful organisation,” said Sharma, adding the management of the event would be under the District Magistrate.

He further said that an expenditure of about Rs 133 crore is being estimated for organising this mela. “The expenses will be borne by the government as per the availability of the funds. A notification for the same has been approved by the Cabinet. The Chief Minister has also ordered that an audit of the event, including the tableaux, will be conducted in order to ensure that there is no misuse of funds,” he said.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved Uttar Pradesh Septic Tank Management Policy for not just the management of waste water, but also for taking measures for the safety of sanitation workers.

The government spokesperson said that there are 652 urban local bodies in the state with five crore population. While at present, the waste water management capacity in the state is about 3,300 MLD, an additional capacity of 1,280 MLD is being developed.

“The target it to link all the local bodies with the system and make it completely functional by 2023,” said Sharma.

Cabinet Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh said that the funds for the same would be arranged from the Centre, state government as well as through Corporate Social Responsibility.

“After completion, maintenance charges will be taken from the consumers in the form of surcharge.” The Cabinet also gave approval to purchase the building of Nirmal Math of Lahori Tola for the ongoing construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, in return of which, the government would give 500 sq m of land near the corridor.

Other decisions

The Cabinet approved the third phase of AMRUT scheme in Rae Bareli with a sanction of Rs 187 crore, which would be shared by the Centre, state and the local bodies in a ratio of 50, 30 and 20 per cent respectively.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to form a committee, which would decide if the State Employees Welfare Corporation would be closed or keep functioning. It will submit its report to the Chief Minister within the next 15 days.

The Cabinet also approved another proposal to conduct “e-auction” of empty brass shells of cartridges and finish off the prevailing system of auction by the police.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet decided to cancel a notification that gave JP Cement 586 hectare of forest land in Sonebhadra as mining area and 470 hectare of non-forest land will be given for afforestation in Marihan area in Mirzapur district. However, company will have to bear the cost of the land as well as bear plantation and then only the present cement factory would be allowed to run.