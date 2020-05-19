Auraiya accident: Toll now 27; eight cops suspended for ‘failing’ to stop truck

Another migrant worker who was injured in the Auraiya truck accident and was undergoing treatment at the Saifai PGI in Etawah district succumbed to injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to 27. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Another migrant worker who was injured in the Auraiya truck accident and was undergoing treatment at the Saifai PGI in Etawah district succumbed to injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to 27. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Another migrant worker who was injured in the Auraiya truck accident and was undergoing treatment at the Saifai PGI in Etawah district succumbed to injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to 27. The collision involved a trailer truck and a truck. While around 45 men were travelling in the trailer truck, that was carrying sacks of wall putty, around 22 were in the truck, including women and children.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said, “Neeru Kalindi (37) died on Sunday night. He was from Bokharo in Jharkhand. He was in the trailer truck that collided with a truck on NH24 on Saturday around 2 am.

Chief Medical Superintendent of UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah, Dr Aadesh Kumar said, “Kalindi died on Sunday night due to the injuries caused in the accident.” A total of 33 people were admitted at the hospital after the accident, of whom two have succumbed, while the others died before they could get treatment.

A total of eight police personnel were suspended in Auraiya for “failing” to stop the trucks from entering the district.

“One sub-inspector, one head constable and six constables were suspended. They were posted at the border of the district the night the accident happened. Six policemen belonged to Ajitmal station, while two constables were attached to Ayana police station in the district,” informed Dixit.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered suspension of SHOs of two police stations in Mathura and Agra. While Mathura and Agra border Rajasthan, Agra borders Delhi too. Explanation has been sought from police officers of the two areas. The CM also ordered a case against the drivers and owners of the two trucks, which have been seized.

On Sunday, police had identified the truck driver as Pratap Singh (25), of Jalaun district in UP, who was being treated at the hospital in Saifai. Dixit said they questioned the driver Monday.

