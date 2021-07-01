UP ATS makes sixth arrest in ‘illegal conversion’ case, man held from Gujarat

The UP Police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday made the sixth arrest in connection with its probe into the alleged conversion of “more than a thousand people” who were reportedly lured with offers of money, jobs, and marriage.

Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat.

A senior official of the Gujarat ATS told The Indian Express, “Accused Salauddin Sheikh was arrested from Vadodara and produced before a court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. We have received the transit remand till July 3 for the accused and he has been handed over to the UP ATS team, which will take him to Lucknow.”

In a statement, the UP ATS said Sheikh confessed he knew Umar Gautam, a cleric who was arrested in Delhi on June 21 along with fellow cleric Mufti Kazi Jahageer Alam Kasmi. Sheikh used to send hawala money to Umar to fund the religious conversion, the police added.

According to the police, Kasmi and Gautam allegedly converted “more than a thousand people” illegally. The ATS claimed that the two, along with their associates, were running an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) that was carrying out the conversions.

