Toggle Menu
UP ATS arrests two alleged Jaish terrorists from Deobandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/up-ats-arrests-two-alleged-jaish-jem-terrorists-from-deoband-saharanpur-pulwama-5596225/

UP ATS arrests two alleged Jaish terrorists from Deoband

The two men have been arrested for their involvement in recruiting members for the terror group. Pistols and live cartridges recovered by UP ATS.

Uttar Pradesh: Two alleged JeM members arrested from Deoband by ATS
The arrested men are Shahnawaz Ahmad of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmad Malik of Pulwama. (Source: ANI)

Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have been arrested from Saharanpur’s Deoband by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad Friday, said Director General of Police O P Singh. The two have been arrested for their involvement in recruiting members for the terror group. Pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from them, said UP ATS.

The arrested men are Shahnawaz Ahmad of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmad Malik of Pulwama. Singh said it is difficult to say whether they came to UP before the Pulwama attack on February 14 or after. “It’s difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rahul posts Modi's film shooting photos, calls him prime time minister
2 J-K govt moves SC for shifting 7 Pakistani undertrials to Tihar, says they are indoctrinating local inmates
3 No national mourning for CRPF jawans but Centre wants to cancel cricket matches: Shashi Tharoor