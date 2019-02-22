UP ATS arrests two alleged Jaish terrorists from Deoband

Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have been arrested from Saharanpur’s Deoband by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad Friday, said Director General of Police O P Singh. The two have been arrested for their involvement in recruiting members for the terror group. Pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from them, said UP ATS.

UP DGP confirms two arrests – Shahnawaz Teli and Aakib Ahmed from Deoband. They were allegedly involved in recruiting students into Jaish-e-Mohammad. Pistols and live cartridges recovered by UP ATS @IndianExpress — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) February 22, 2019

The arrested men are Shahnawaz Ahmad of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmad Malik of Pulwama. Singh said it is difficult to say whether they came to UP before the Pulwama attack on February 14 or after. “It’s difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.