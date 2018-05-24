UP ATS arrests ISI suspect who worked as Indian diplomat’s cook in Pakistan

According to an ATS official, a Pakistani ‘Q-mobile’ phone, which was given to Ramesh Singh Kanyal by the ISI for contacting them, was also recovered during the search carried out at his home in Uttarakhand. (Representational image) According to an ATS official, a Pakistani ‘Q-mobile’ phone, which was given to Ramesh Singh Kanyal by the ISI for contacting them, was also recovered during the search carried out at his home in Uttarakhand. (Representational image)

A suspected ISI agent, who worked at the home of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS). According to officials, the accused, who has been identified as Ramesh Singh Kanyal, was arrested from his home in Didihat area in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Wednesday.

Kanyal worked as a cook at the diplomat’s residence in Islamabad from 2015-2017, PTI quoted officials as saying. An official of UP ATS said that Kanyal has confessed to his role in anti-national activities and has now been taken to Lucknow for interrogation. Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said that Kanyal is accused of passing on confidential information to Pakistan’s International Services Intelligence for money while he was in Islamabad.

According to an ATS official, a Pakistani ‘Q-mobile’ phone, which was given to Kanyal by the ISI for contacting them, was also recovered during the search carried out at his home in Uttarakhand. The official further said it is suspected that the phone, which is being sent for forensic examination, could have a spyware.

Kanyal would leak secret information for which he was paid in dollars and during his visits to India on holidays, he would convert the dollars into Indian rupees in New Delhi and take the money to his village, said the ATS official. When Ramesh returned to India, he was asked by Pakistani ISI officials to spy for them and was also given the phone.

According to officials, efforts will now be made to get a police remand for Ramesh — who is on transit remand currently — for detailed interrogation. Kanyal is also likely to be questioned about the target given to him in Uttar Pradesh for spying.

(With PTI inputs)

