Tuesday, September 04, 2018
UP: At least 18 dead, 15 injured in rain-related incidents in last 24 hours

More than 32,000 people in 17 different villages were affected by the rising water level in Ganga in Unnao and were displaced to a safer place.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 4, 2018 10:17:37 pm
At least 18 people lost their lives and nearly 15 have been injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours. As many as 226 houses were also destroyed in heavy rain.

According to the data provided by the State Relief Commissioner officer, the highest number of deaths (three each) were reported from Gonda and Kushinagar, followed by two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor. Total 20 families in Naupurwa village and 15 families in Kudariya village of Harriya tehsil of Basti were affected by floods and were taken to a safe place.

More than 32,000 people in 17 different villages were affected by the rising water level in Ganga in Unnao and were displaced to a safer place. For now, more than 12,000 people are taking shelter in 32 camps in the district.

In addition to this, a total 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in nine districts to deal with any emergency caused by the heavy rain and floods in ten rivers that are now above the danger line.

PAC flood battalions of 17 different companies have also been deployed in 26 different districts for relief work.

