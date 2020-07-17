UP Assembly session likely from Aug 20

Uttar Pradesh Assembly (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Assembly (File Photo)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly is likely to be convened from August 20 to discuss significant issues related to the public as well policy making.

This will be the second session of the state Assembly this year as the first – and Budget session – was convened in February. However, the monsoon session could not be convened till date this year owing to the lockdown and as a result, some significant policy decisions had to be done by bringing in ordinances.

The session next month would see the personal presence of the members and the details of how social distancing would be maintained were being worked out, sources said.

The plan is to use visitors’ galleries inside the House for seating members while maintaining social distancing, the sources said.

The state Assembly has a strength of 403 members. “Nothing has been finalised at present. We might consider using visitors’ gallery for the purpose of seating members with social distancing as there is enough space,” said Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.

After some of his personal staff members tested positive for coronavirus recently, Dikshit had gone into self quarantine for 11 days as a precautionary measure although he and his wife tested negative. He said he would utilise the time for “studies and writing.”

