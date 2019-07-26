UP Assembly: Opposition walks out over teacher recruitment, says BJP govt bent on eliminating quota

Alleging that the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was working in the direction of eliminating the reservation in Uttar Pradesh, the entire Opposition on Thursday staged a walk-out from the Assembly, claiming that applications of OBC and SC category candidates, who had higher marks than General Category candidates were not called for an interview by Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission.

Advertising

Speaking during an adjournment motion, Samajwadi Party leader and also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary,said that “Yeh sarkar sharyentra karke..Pichadi jaati, anusuchit jaati, janjaati ke arakshan ko lagbhag khatam kar diya hai (This government by conspiracy has eliminated the reservation for the Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)”.

Pointing to the recent process of appointment of teachers by Higher Education Commission, Leader of Opposition alleged that candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST category got more marks than General Category candidates, but they have not been called for an interview.. This is utmost injustice.”

Replying to the SP leader’s allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that even before the completion of the selection process, the Opposition has been jumping to the conclusions.

Advertising

He assured the house that the BJP government “respects the constitutional procedures” and is “committed” to ensuring 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs without any bias.

He, however, that the Education Commission has the right to call 5 per cent more applicants than required for the interview round, and there were more candidates from the General Category. Thus, more applications from the General Category have been called for the interview, Khanna said, adding that when it comes to giving reservation, the government would fill the seat limit and marks would not matter.

Soon Congress leaders also staged walk-out alleging that the BJP government was not responding to their questions on the reservation.

To this, SP leader Chaudhary questioned how would the government call other candidates for selection directly in the next step once the interviews are conducted.

Soon, Bahujan Samaj Party members also staged a walk-out over the issue, with Legislative Party leader Lalji Verma saying, “Pichade varga aur anusuchit jati ke virodhi raviye ke khilaf hum aur humare dal bahigaman karta hai (Because of anti-backward and anti-Scheduled Caste attitude of this government, I and my members walk out of the House.”

Leader of the Opposition alleged that the BJP governments, both at the Centre and the state, were adamant to eliminate the reservation since they came to power in Delhi in 2014. Calling “unconstitutional behaviour” of the government, and maintaining that he was not satisfied with the response of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, members of the Samajwadi Party also walked out of the House.

Later in the day, Samajwadi Party members staged another walkout, demanding debate over the arrest of people protesting against the lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand. Speaking during the adjournment motion, Samajwadi Party members said that “innocents” have been sent to jail in the incident and alleged that “such atrocities are being done on Muslims, which even Englishmen did not do”.

In reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that the protesters were arrested for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to people. “Who has given these people right to block roads? What is the mistake of people who live peacefully but have to suffer because of road blockades,” Khanna said, adding that the administration took action because of violence?

However, refusing to accept the minister’s reply, Chaudhary announced to walk out, alleging that BJP’s policy was to threaten the minority community in the state as well as contry.

“BJP apni niti ke anusar, ish pradesh aur desh mein alpasankhyak ko darane dhamkane aur unke vote ke adhikar se vanchit karne par tuli hui hai..Parliamentary Affairs Minister maamle ko dhik se nahi darshaya..” (The BJP, in accordance to its policy, is adamant to threaten minority in the state as well as the country and deprive them of the right to vote. The minister has not presented the case correctly,” said Chaudhary before walking out with his party MLAs.

Advertising

Minister Khanna later quipped, “It was only the Leader of Opposition who feels threatened in the state. Rest all feel secure.”