UP Assembly Monsoon Session: Oppn demands CM’s resignation over Sonbhadra killings

The first day of the Monsoon Session was rocked by the shootout in Sonbhadra district in which 10 persons, all belonging to the Scheduled Castes, were killed, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the Legislative Assembly was adjourned soon after the House offered condolences over the death of BJP MLA Jagan Nath Garg, who had died of cardiac arrest in April this year, the Opposition parties forced adjournment of Legislative Council over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Soon after the Upper House met for the day, the SP members stormed the Well of the House raising slogans against the BJP government and displaying placards on Sonbhdra killings. They also slammed the government over the gunning down of two constables in Sambhal by three undertrials while they were being escorted to Moradabad jail.

As tempers ran high, the Chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes due to which questions listed for the day could not be taken up. At the end of 30 minutes, the House marshall announced the extension of the adjournment by another 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, SP members again trooped into the Well of the House and began raising slogans against the BJP government accusing it of failure on the law and order front.

With the BSP and Congress members too raising slogans from their seats, Chairman Ramesh Yadav adjourned the House for the day.

Outside the Assembly, the protest was led by Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs who staged a dharna near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh inside the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Donning red caps, Samajwadi Party members accused the BJP government of failing on the law and order front. “Uttar Pradesh has turned into Apradhik (criminal) Pradesh. 10 people have been massacred in Sonbhadra district. The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) should resign,” SP MLC Rajyapal Kashyap said.

“On one side, there is massacre taking place in Sonbhadra, on the other side, policemen are killed in Sambhal. Common people are being killed, while fake cases are being registered against Samajwadi Party leaders,” SP MLC Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’, who took part in the dharna, said, referring to fresh FIRs being filed against SP leader and MP Azam Khan.

“There is jungle raj and Ravan Raj in Uttar Pradesh. While there are some, who claim themselves to be saint and followers of Ram, but instead they are establishing Ravan Raj in the state. Samajwadi Party will fight their lies inside the Assembly as well as outside,” Singh added.

Congress Legislative Council leader Deepak Singh also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister over Sonbhadra and Sambhal incidents that took place on Wednesday, referring it as “black day”. “The rule of law has finished in Uttar Pradesh. There is an unannounced alliance between the government and criminals in the state. Incidents of Sonbhadra and Sambhal are proof of it. Fearless killings of common people, as well as policemen, are taking place. Chief Minister should take moral responsibility and resign,” the Congress leader said.

Interestingly, the SP leaders were not joined by BSP or Congress leaders in their protest.

The Monsoon Session will continue till July 26. The supplementary Budget will be tabled on July 23.

(With PTI inputs)